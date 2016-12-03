Westbrook animal shelter debuts major expansion

WESTBROOK, Maine — A local animal shelter now has a lot more space and resources to care for animals that need a home.

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland held a ribbon cutting for a new building this morning.

The new building is located behind the old building in Westbrook.

The new 25,000-square-foot center will allow the organization to expand education programming, host training classes and workshops and serve as a gathering space for the community.

“We designed this to give every animal more space. You’ll see multiple cat roaming rooms, larger glass kennels. We’ve used a lot of natural light. It’s just to make their experience, while they’re in our care, happy and healthy,” Jeana Roth, director of community engagement, said.

Roth said most of the giving for the $6.5 project came from small donations from community members and families.

There also was a large $1 million donation that helped make it all possible.