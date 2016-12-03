Mother, son in serious condition following Skowhegan house fire

By CBS 13
Posted Dec. 03, 2016, at 9:46 a.m.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A mother and her son are in serious condition after fire swept through their mobile home in Skowhegan on Friday night, according to state fire marshals.

Andrea Curtis, 24, and her 4-year-old son, Tyler Curtis-Benson, are being treated for extensive burns and smoke inhalation.

Curtis is being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland, and Tyler was brought to the Shriners Hospital in Massachusetts during the night.

Skowhegan police Officer Timothy Williams entered the burning home and pulled the two to safety after finding them in the living room. Williams was treated and released for smoke inhalation.

A team of fire marshal investigators are working on determining the cause of the fire, which broke out around 8:30 p.m. The home is located at 279 North Avenue.

 

