UMaine men’s basketball team visits No. 5 Duke

Posted Dec. 02, 2016, at 8:46 a.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

MAINE at No. 5 DUKE

Time, site: Saturday, 5:30 p.m., Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Records: UMaine 2-5, Duke 7-1

Series record: First meeting

Story continues below advertisement.

Key players: UMaine — 6-2 G Wes Myers (12.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.6 apg), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (10.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg), 6-6 G Ilker Er (9.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 6-7 F Marko Pirovic (8.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg); Duke — 6-5 G Grayson Allen (17.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.6 apg), 6-6 G Luke Kennard (17.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.4 apg), 6-3 G Frank Jackson (15.4 ppg, 2.1 apg), 6-9 F Amile Jefferson (14.0 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.0 bpg), 6-5 G Matt Jones (10.4 ppg, 2.0 spg)

Outlook: The Maine men’s basketball program gets its first look inside historic Cameron Indoor Stadium, but the Black Bears may not be in a sightseeing mood in their role as heavy underdog to Duke after an 82-61 loss to Central Connecticut on Wednesday night. Little went right for coach Bob Walsh’s club in that contest save for a 20-point, eight-rebound performance from Fleming, a freshman and former Oxford Hills of South Paris high school star, in just his third college start. Duke, the preseason No. 1 pick nationally, has overcome injuries to several members of its heralded freshman class for a nonconference start marred only by a two-point loss to No. 4 Kansas. Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s club features Allen, the All-America guard who scored 24 points in Duke’s 78-69 win over Michigan State on Tuesday despite foot/toe injuries that have kept him from practicing for the last two weeks. With all the injuries, the Blue Devils used just six players against Michigan State while extending their win streak to four games. Maine returns home on Dec. 7 for a 5:30 p.m. start against Holy Cross as part of a doubleheader with the women’s team, which faces Northeastern at 7:30.

 

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»

View stories by school

  1. Second storm this week ups snowfall total to 22 inches in CountySecond storm this week ups snowfall total to 22 inches in County
  2. Without evidence, LePage tells lawmakers he can’t attest to election talliesWithout evidence, LePage tells lawmakers he can’t attest to election tallies
  3. Liberty’s hiring of former UMaine, Baylor employee sends chilling message about sexual assault
  4. Police: Man hit by vehicle after driver ‘confronted by several individuals carrying weapons’
  5. King to Obama: Declassify intelligence on Russia’s influence on the electionKing to Obama: Declassify intelligence on Russia’s influence on the election

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Sports