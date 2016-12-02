Sports briefs for Dec. 2, 2016

Sheriff defends release of suspect in McKnight shooting

The suspect in the shooting death of former USC and New York Jets running back Joe McKnight was released by the Jefferson Parish (Louisiana) Sheriff’s department on Friday.

McKnight, 28, was the apparent victim of a road-rage incident just outside of New Orleans, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand.

A suspect, 54-year-old Ronald Gasser, never left the scene and was placed in custody immediately before being released overnight.

“Mr. Gasser did in fact shoot Mr. McKnight,” Normand told reporters on Thursday. “We will be releasing additional details as we get through these interviews with these witnesses. Mr. McKnight did not have a gun in his possession.”

Protesters gathered outside the sheriff’s office on Friday, and Normand defended his handling of the case.

“Mr. Gasser is not going anywhere. He has been completely cooperative with us in every request we have made,” Normand said. “We will do a very thorough and deliberate investigation.”

McKnight was born in River Ridge — just outside of New Orleans — and was a high school star at local powerhouse John Curtis Christian before going to USC. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Jets and spent three seasons in New York, piling up 505 rushing yards and averaging 28.7 yards on kickoff returns.

McKnight was released in training camp in 2013 and played two games with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014. He played for the Edmonton Eskimos and the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL last season.

Bruins call up F Blidh

The Boston Bruins recalled forward Anton Blidh from Providence of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Blidh joined the Bruins for their Friday practice and was expected to travel with the team to Buffalo to face the Sabres on Saturday. This is Blidh’s first career NHL recall.

Blidh, 21, is in his second full professional season with the Bruins’ organization in 2016-17, appearing in 19 games with Providence and producing five goals, four assists and 22 penalty minutes. He skated in 65 games with Providence in 2015-16, compiling 10 goals, four assists and 48 penalty minutes.

Pirates, LHP LeBlanc avoid arbitration

The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to terms on a one-year contract Friday with left-handed pitcher Wade LeBlanc for the 2017 season, avoiding salary arbitration.

LeBlanc, 32, will make $750,000 in 2017 and a club option for 2018 is worth $1.25 million with a $50,000 buyout, according to reports.

The Pirates acquired LeBlanc in a September trade with the Seattle Mariners. In eight games and 12 innings in Pittsburgh, he allowed one earned run, striking out 10 and walking two with one save.

LeBlanc posted a 3-0 mark with one save and a 4.50 ERA in 11 appearances (eight starts) with the Mariners.

Coyotes recall Gaudet

The Arizona Coyotes recalled center Tyler Gaudet from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

Gaudet, 23, played in one game for the Coyotes this season, with 13:10 of ice time. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder owns two goals, five assists and nine penalty minutes in 12 games with the Roadrunners. The native of Hamilton, Ontario, skated in 17 career NHL games, with a goal and an assist.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres reassigned goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.

Ullmark, 23, was the backup to Anders Nilsson for Thursday night’s 4-3 win against the visiting New York Rangers. Nilsson made 22 saves while subbing for starting goaltender Robin Lehner, who is day to day with a hip injury.

Ullmark, who also did not play after his first recall of the season, posted an 8-10-2 mark with a 2.60 goals-against average and .913 save percentage last season with the Sabres. The Swede owns a 7-7-1 record with a .913 save percentage in 15 games with Rochester this season.