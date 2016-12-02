Augusta man charged with sex crimes against minor

WISCASSET, Maine — A 24-year-old Augusta man accused of committing sex crimes against a minor in Wiscasset was arrested the night of Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Guido Hernandez faces two counts of class C unlawful sexual contact, two counts of class D sexual abuse of a minor, and one count of class E operating after suspension, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Michael Murphy.

A class C crime is a felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison; class D and E crimes are misdemeanors with maximum sentences of 364 days and six months in custody, respectively.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office had been seeking Hernandez in connection with the charges and contacted the Augusta Police Department for assistance. The Augusta Police Department posted a photo of Hernandez on its Facebook page, received information about his whereabouts, and arrested him Wednesday, according to Murphy.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Murphy.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Hernandez was in custody at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, where he had been since 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to jail personnel. His bail has been set at $500 cash.