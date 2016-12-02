Man shot in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston are investigating after they say a man walked into St. Mary’s Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man got to the hospital around 5:30 a.m. with a wound on his shoulder.

Detectives are investigating an apartment building at the corner of Pine and Sabattus streets.

Police held a press conference to release a few more details.

Story continues below advertisement.

They believe the victim is around 23 years old. He was shot in the left arm, and is currently at Central Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police are not releasing any description of the shooter yet.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.