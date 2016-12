LEWISTON — Police say they caught a suspect who shot a man in Lewiston earlier Friday.

Around 4:30 a.m., police say the 33-year-old victim showed up at St. Mary’s with a gunshot wound to his arm. He reportedly was shot after a fight in an apartment on Pine Street.

Late Friday afternoon, police say they arrested 29-year-old Jose Pena of Lewiston. He’s charged with elevated aggravated assault.

His bail was set at $150,000.