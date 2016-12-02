Bangor resident alerts police to alleged Elm Street car burglar

BANGOR, Maine — Someone on Elm Street noticed a man going through cars early Friday morning and called police, who caught him red handed, according to Bangor police Sgt. Tim Cotton.

“The call came in at 3:15 [a.m.] and a short time later, officers located 19-year-old Justin Pratt of Bangor,” Cotton said in a press release.

Pratt put up a fight and was charged with refusing to submit to arrest in addition to the misdemeanor charge of criminal attempt, the sergeant said.

“During the investigation and subsequent arrest of Mr. Pratt, he struck one officer in the face in what is commonly described as a ‘head butt,’” Cotton said.

Despite being struck, Officer Jordan Bragan was able to continue working, the sergeant said.

Witnesses told police they saw Pratt, who does not live in the neighborhood, going through unlocked vehicles.

“The Bangor Police Department continues to urge residents to lock the doors of their homes and automobiles,” Cotton urged. “Do not leave items of value in your car and especially not in plain view.”

Pratt was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

