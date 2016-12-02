Six charged and over $18,000 in drugs seized in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine – Six people were charged and more than $18,000 worth of drugs seized after a bust in Augusta, according to police.

Police executed a search warrant at 3 Crosby Street Place on Thursday and seized approximately 62 grams of heroin, 62 grams of crack cocaine, eight OxyContin pills and $2,500 in cash.

Todd Collins, 30, of Augusta and 33-year-old April Meserve of Waterville were charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. Collins’ bail was set at $160 cash.

Corey Vannah, 27, of Augusta, 28-year-old Christine Thayer of Augusta and 34-year-old Mario Gordon of New York City were charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs. Vannah’s bail is $25,000 cash, Thayer’s bail is $10,000 cash and Gordon’s bail is $50,000 cash.

A vehicle was stopped in connection to the address as the search was happening, and 35-year-old Michelle Benavidez of Augusta was taken into custody for failing to pay fine/fees.