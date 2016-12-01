Police: Suspicious item in Whitefield determined to be ‘a fake device’

By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 01, 2016, at 4:46 p.m.

WHITEFIELD, Maine — South Hunts Meadow Road was closed for about 90 minutes Thursday morning while bomb squad technicians investigated a bottle containing clear liquid, with a watch attached, discovered earlier in the morning.

Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 7:42 a.m. Thursday by someone who discovered the device, which was ultimately determined to be fake, according to a release from Lt. Michael J. Murphy.

Deputies contacted the Maine State Police Bomb Squad, which arrived along with an investigator from the state fire marshal’s office.

The object was investigated and then removed. Officials said it was “a fake device” and will be analyzed at the state police crime lab in Augusta.

Story continues below advertisement.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and state fire marshal’s office will continue to investigate the incident.

Officials encourage anyone who discovers a suspicious package or device to immediately call 911.

“Always move to a safe distance and never touch, examine or otherwise move any such item,” the release said. “A safe distance can be summed up by a quote from a fire marshal’s investigator: ‘If you can see the device, the device can see you.’”

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Big snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up northBig snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up north
  2. Maine police using a controversial tool to monitor what you say onlineMaine police using a controversial tool to monitor what you say online
  3. Using rare vote, Democratic leaders block LePage’s $3M plan for RiverviewUsing rare vote, Democratic leaders block LePage’s $3M plan for Riverview
  4. Maine prisoner, kept nearly 2 years in solitary, still seeks answersMaine prisoner, kept nearly 2 years in solitary, still seeks answers
  5. 16,000 Maine workers miss out on overtime pay hike

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Midcoast