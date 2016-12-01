Police: Suspicious item in Whitefield determined to be ‘a fake device’

WHITEFIELD, Maine — South Hunts Meadow Road was closed for about 90 minutes Thursday morning while bomb squad technicians investigated a bottle containing clear liquid, with a watch attached, discovered earlier in the morning.

Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 7:42 a.m. Thursday by someone who discovered the device, which was ultimately determined to be fake, according to a release from Lt. Michael J. Murphy.

Deputies contacted the Maine State Police Bomb Squad, which arrived along with an investigator from the state fire marshal’s office.

The object was investigated and then removed. Officials said it was “a fake device” and will be analyzed at the state police crime lab in Augusta.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and state fire marshal’s office will continue to investigate the incident.

Officials encourage anyone who discovers a suspicious package or device to immediately call 911.

“Always move to a safe distance and never touch, examine or otherwise move any such item,” the release said. “A safe distance can be summed up by a quote from a fire marshal’s investigator: ‘If you can see the device, the device can see you.’”