Police: Man hit by vehicle after driver ‘confronted by several individuals carrying weapons’

By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 01, 2016, at 4:38 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — A local man was struck by a vehicle and injured after the driver was “confronted by several individuals carrying weapons” Wednesday night in the William S. Cohen School parking lot on Garland Street, police said Thursday.

The 18-year-old from Bangor was hit at about 9:45 p.m., Bangor police Sgt. Tim Cotton said by email. He was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center “with serious, but not life-threatening injuries,” the sergeant said.

No information about the teenager’s condition was available Thursday, a hospital spokesman said. The Bangor Daily News is not releasing his name because he is the reported victim in this case.

“According to witnesses, this incident occurred after the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was confronted by several individuals carrying weapons,” Cotton said, declining to say what type of weapons the group were holding.

Why the armed group confronted the driver and whether the injured man was one of the people holding a weapon are questions Cotton said he could not answer at this point in the investigation.

“That is part of the ongoing investigation,” Cotton said. “When the [criminal investigation division] sergeant lets me know about further details they want released, I will let you know. As of now, that is all that is being released.”

The driver of the vehicle has been cooperative with the investigation, the sergeant said. He posted a message on his Facebook page saying, “May be the last status I post in awhile.”

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact Detective Josh Kuhn at josh.kuhn@bangormaine.gov.

