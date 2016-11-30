Bowdoin host for Maine State Meet

Bowdoin College of Brunswick will host the Maine State Meet on Friday and Saturday with swimmers and divers from Colby, Bates, the University of Maine and Bowdoin competing.

The Polar Bear men lost to the 25th-ranked Worcester Polytechnic Institute and to fourth-ranked MIT in their opening dual meets of the season. A 200 freestyle swim of 1 minute, 41.9 seconds and a 46.4 in the 100 free from Bowdoin’s Karl Sarier are among the early-season noteworthy performances by collegiate swimmers in Maine.

Camden Rockport’s Julian Abaldo, a freshman Polar Bear, turned an impressive 52.6 in the 100 butterfly in the loss to WPI.

Sophomore Sterling Dixon and her 1:54 in the 200 free also stand out for the Bowdoin women swimmers.

The men and women from Bates College of Lewiston enter the meet undefeated with wins over Trinity and Wesleyan. In the most recent College Swim Coaches Association national poll, the Bobcat women are ranked 14th and return seven All-Americans from last year’s team.

Sarah Daher, who holds the Bobcat 200 individual medley record at 2:02.1, as well as four other individual records, has been named a preseason All-American.

The UMaine men (2-2) have been led in dual meets by Nick Sundquist, who has clocked a 1:55.9 in the 200 individual medley and a 47-second 100-yard free.

Teammate Eric Delmonte, with a 57.9 100 breaststroke and a 2:06.5 in the 200 breaststroke is expected, along with Sundquist, to race for medal spots at Bowdoin.

Bangor’s Julianna McDonald continues to emerge as a top sprinter with her recent 24.8 in the 50 free for the 0-3 Black Bear women.

Amherst defeated the Colby men and women in the White Mules’ opening competition.

On Saturday and Sunday at Simmons College in Boston, Husson University of Bangor will compete in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference championship meet. Breaststroker and butterflyer Lara Sarett, recognized as the GNAC Women Athlete of the Week following her four wins, including a 28.9 50 fly at the 5th annual Louise Goodrum Invitational, headlines the Eagles.

Meanwhile at NCAA Division II Florida Southern University, Ellsworth’s Talor Hamilton, in his first season of collegiate swimming, has clocked a 21.8 in the 50 free and a 1:56.1 in the 200 backstroke for the nation’s ninth-ranked team.

Cooper Holmes, a teammate of Hamilton’s on the Eagles’ 2016 Class B championship team, swims for the 3-1 University of Tampa.