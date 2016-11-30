Tornado in Alabama kills 3, injures 4 children in day care facility

Tremendous thunderstorms with ping-pong ball-sized hail and dangerous tornadoes covered much of the Southeast — stretching from Louisiana up through Tennessee — Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

One tornado that tore through the hills of northeast Alabama killed three people and injured four children.

Rosalie, a small unincorporated rural community in Jackson County (about 100 miles northeast of Birmingham, near the state’s shared border with Tennessee and Georgia), was the most deeply affected area.

Three Alabama residents residing in a mobile home in Roslie were killed when the tornado touched down in the community, according to USA Today.

The Macklin Baptist Church, a flat building with rigid siding like a warehouse, and Rosalie Plaza, a gas station and grocery store in a long, red-brick building on AL-71, were both completely destroyed in the storm along with about 15 other structures, according to Rocky Harman, Chief Deputy of Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

In Ider, about 5 miles east, a tornado decimated a 24-hour day care facility, critically injuring four children. Several others at the facility were also injured, Reuters reported.

None of the names of the injured or dead have been released.

Property damage of varying degrees was reported throughout the rest of the state. Currently, AL.com noted, the American Red Cross is helping those in need — whether displaced or lacking power — at a local high school

Alabama Power, the primary power company for the state, reported 3,500 were left without power — mostly in west Alabama, with at least 100 in Birmingham, the state’s most populous city, according to AL.com.

Several schools in Alabama delayed opening, as a tornado watch was in place until 10 a.m.