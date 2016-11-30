Canadian man indicted on driving to endanger charge in connection with I-95 crash

BANGOR, Maine — A Canadian man, who is accused of causing a crash in August while making an illegal maneuver on Interstate 95, was among the more than 50 people indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Dario Dosen, 49, of Stratford, Prince Edward Island, was indicted on one count of driving to endanger, a Class C crime.

Dosen was driving a tractor-trailer loaded with watermelons about 6 p.m. Aug. 23 when he attempted to use an “authorized vehicle” turnout used by law enforcement and the Department of Transportation in order to reverse his direction of travel after missing the Coldbrook Road exit, slowing down in order to do so, Maine State Police said in August.

Brian Richardson, then 33, of Veazie, who had been traveling behind the semi at what witnesses told police was a safe distance, was forced to drive around it. He then struck a guardrail and was ejected from his Chevrolet Trailblazer, police reported.

Richardson, whose injuries included a fractured spine and wrist as well as head trauma, underwent emergency surgery after the crash.

Dosen’s rig was not damaged.

Police said that Dosen was driving in the United States on a work visa. He allegedly told state police that he believed he was allowed to use the crossover road because he was permitted to do so while driving in Canada.

He remained Wednesday at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post bail.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Dosen is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

In an unrelated case, Jonathan Brothers, 28, of Old Town was indicted Wednesday on 14 counts of burglary, a Class B crime, and 14 counts of theft by unauthorized taking, a Class C crime.

He was arrested Aug. 31 by deputies with the Penobscot County sheriff’s office in connection with daytime residential burglaries in Holden, Glenburn, Hudson, Corinth, Old Town, Orono, Carmel and Edinburg.

The investigation began when stolen property was recovered from Brothers’ residence during a search, Sheriff Troy Morton said in August.

Brothers initially was charged with violating his probation.

Information about when Brothers is scheduled to be arraigned was not available late Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted, Brothers faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on each burglary charge. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on each theft charge.