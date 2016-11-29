Sports briefs for Nov. 29, 2016

Former Messalonskee star is OVC player of week

BRENTWOOD, Tennessee — Eastern Kentucky University sophomore forward Nick Mayo has been voted the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week for men’s basketball, the league office has announced.

Mayo averaged 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists-per-game in three EKU contests last week.

The 6-9 forward from Belgrade, Maine, was named to the 2016 Cancun Challenge Mayan Division All-Tournament Team after scoring 42 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in a pair of games in Mexico.

Mayo recorded his first double-double of the year in a win over Idaho State on Tuesday, scoring 21 points and pulling down 10 boards. He also dished out four assists, came up with two steals and sank the game-tying jumper with eight seconds on the clock to force overtime and lift EKU to victory. One day later, he scored a game-high 21 points against Georgia State while notching six rebounds and two assists.

Story continues below advertisement.

Mayo kept rolling back home on the EKU campus in Richmond, Kentucky, where he tallied 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out a career-high five assists and came up with three steals in the Colonels’ 92-64 win over Berea College on Saturday night at McBrayer Arena.

Mayo was voted the OVC Freshman of the Year and first-team All-OVC last season.

The former Messalonskee of Oakland star currently ranks fourth in the conference in scoring at 19.7 points-per-game.

Food drive set at Husson

BANGOR — The Husson University Student Athlete Advisory Committee will be holding another canned food drive during the school’s men’s and women’s basketball games against Bates College on Saturday.

Any attendee who brings two nonperishable food items will receive free admission to both games. The men’s game begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by the women’s game at 2:30 p.m.

Porcello, Rendon win comeback awards

Boston Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello added to his offseason haul of honors on Tuesday when he was named American League Comeback Player of the Year.

Porcello won his first Cy Young Award earlier this month after going 22-4 with a 3.15 ERA.

Porcello wasn’t coming off an injury-marred 2015 season. Porcello was 9-15 with a 4.92 ERA in 2015 before finding his form and leading the majors in victories in 2016.

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon was the National League winner after batting .270 with 20 homers and 85 RBIs.

It was a nice bounce-back campaign for Rendon, who batted .264 with five homers while being limited to 80 games in 2015 due to three different injuries.

Pats’ Cannon gets five-year contract extension

The New England Patriots and offensive right tackle Marcus Cannon agreed on a five-year, $32 million contract extension, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

Cannon’s deal includes $14.5 million in guaranteed money, according to the NFL Network.

Cannon, 28, was a fifth-round pick in 2011 and is enjoying the best season of his career. He is in his first campaign as a full-time starter after Sebastian Vollmer (hip) was lost to injury.

Cannon was slated to be an unrestricted free agent following the season.

Cespedes lands $110 million deal from Mets

After opting out of his contract with the New York Mets and walking away from $47 million guaranteed, Yoenis Cespedes will not change uniforms, agreeing to a four-year, $110 million contract to stay with the team Tuesday on a record deal that includes a full no-trade clause.

Cespedes, 31, waded into free agency in November for the second consecutive seasons after using his opt-out clause to return to the open market.

Last winter, Cespedes’ market never fully developed and as spring training approached, only the Baltimore Orioles appeared to be a realistic landing spot. Cespedes ultimately realigned with the Mets, with whom he was a central offensive figure in the 2015 World Series run.

Playing through a right quad injury that impacted him in the field and on the bases for parts of the season, Cespedes hit 31 home runs and drove in 86 runs in 132 games.