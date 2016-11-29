Flyers outlast Bruins in nine-round shootout

PHILADELPHIA — Shayne Gostisbehere scored in the ninth round of the shootout to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Defenseman Michael Del Zotto and center Claude Giroux scored in regulation and goaltender Steve Mason (6-8-3) stopped 45 shots for the Flyers (11-10-3), who won for the second straight time.

Forwards David Krejci and Brad Marchand netted goals for the Bruins (12-10-1), who fell for the fourth time in five games. Tuukka Rask stopped 19 of 21 shots to fall to 12-4-1.

Each goalie made dazzling saves in the final minute of overtime, with Mason snaring a shot by David Krejci and Rask sliding to his right to stop a Claude Giroux one-timer.

Story continues below advertisement.

Mason held the Bruins off the board on their first 33 shots but saw them reel off a pair of third-period goals 1:18 part to tie the score at 2.

Krejci spoiled Mason’s shutout bid 4:26 into the third period when he one-timed a pass from defenseman Torey Krug for his third goal of the season.

A tripping minor on Nick Cousins was negated by an embellishment penalty to David Pastrnak and with the two teams skating four players aside, Marchand found space in the crease, won a battle with Michael Del Zotto and put a rebound of a Krug point shot under Mason for his seventh goal of the season.

The Flyers had a chance to retake the lead at the 6:23 mark when forward Jakub Voracek was hooked from behind by Bruins defenseman Joe Morrow. Voracek was awarded a penalty shot, but Rask kicked away his shot to keep it knotted at 2.

The Flyers and Bruins failed to convert on late power plays in the third period, sending the game into overtime.

Claude Julien moved into second place on the Bruins’ all-time games coached list (727) but was without two of his most reliable defensemen, Zdeno Chara and John-Michael Liles. Their absences showed in the opening period when the Flyers took a 2-0 lead on goals by Del Zotto and Giroux 1:32 apart.

Del Zotto’s blast from the point sailed over the right shoulder of Rask with 6:04 remaining in the period, giving him his second goal of the season and his first since Nov. 12.

Bruins right winger Austin Czarnik took a slashing penalty four seconds after Del Zotto’s goal and the Flyers’ second-ranked power play connected. Giroux snapped a nine-game goalless drought when he one-timed a pass from Jakub Voracek past an outstretched Rask for his fifth goal of the season and fourth on the power play.

The Bruins spent much of that penalty kill without one of their sticks. Defenseman Brandon Carlo broke his and forward Riley Nash loaned him his, allowing the Flyers to freely move the puck around for Giroux’s scoring chance.

Boston outshot the Flyers 30-15 in the first two periods but could not solve Mason, who stopped David Krejci five times in the first two periods.

Blue Jackets 5, Lightning 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Josh Anderson led the Blue Jackets with a goal and two assists as Columbus beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets (12-5-4) finished with a 9-2-3 record in November despite winning just twice in the past five games.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for his 12th win of the season. Scott Hartnell added a goal and an assist for Columbus, which also got goals from William Karlsson, Alexander Wennberg and Sam Gagner while building a 5-0 lead.

The Lightning (13-10-1) lost a third consecutive game, only breaking Bobrovsky’s shutout bid on Valtteri Filppula’s goal at 17:10 of the third period.

After creating a turnover in the neutral zone early in the first period, the Blue Jackets came across the Lightning blue line three-on-one. Josh Anderson passed from the center to Karlsson on the wing. Karlsson then wristed a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy, tucking it into the back of the net at the far post at 5:30.

At 3:40 of the second period, Seth Jones teed the puck up for Wennberg after a Lightning turnover, and Wennberg one-timed it past Vasilevskiy to double-up the Blue Jackets’ lead to 2-0.

An apparent Lightning goal was waved off at 5:32 of second period after Tampa Bay left winger Ondrej Palat and Columbus defenseman Jack Johnson got tangled up in crease, knocking Bobrovsky off his feet.

Anderson pushed the score to 3-0 at 16:00 of the second period on a delayed Lightning penalty.

The line of Hartnell, Anderson and Karlsson was the most effective for Columbus throughout the first two periods, with Anderson hitting anything in a white jersey and creating chances.

Off a rush at 1:57 of the third period, Anderson dished the puck to Hartnell, who slapped it past Vasilevskiy to give Columbus a 4-0 lead.

Gagner banked the puck off Vasilevskiy from behind the net to increase the advantage to 5-0 at 12:38 of the third.

Vasilevskiy finished with 33 saves..