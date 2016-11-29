Bruce Boyington to face unbeaten foe in New York

Bruce Boyington has an opponent for his New Year’s Eve date in New York City.

The 37-year-old Young’s MMA of Bangor product, who last summer signed a contract with the World Series of Fighting promotion, will face undefeated Andre Harrison on the preliminary card of WSOF 36 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Boyington, the former New England Fights and Cage FX lightweight champion, takes a 14-9 record, including four wins in his last five fights, into his featherweight clash.

Harrison (14-0) held the Titan FC featherweight champion for more than a year before signing with the WSOF this month. The New York native has scored 10 victories by decision, most recently a five-round unanimous win over Alexandre Bezerra in a title defense at Titan FC 41 on Sept. 9 in Coral Gables, Florida.

Harrison won the Titan FC crown in July 2015, then made his first title defense with a five-round unanimous decision two months later over Desmond Green at Titan FC 35.

Earlier in his career, Green fought three times for New England Fights, including a second-round submission victory over Boyington at NEF Fight Night 4 on Sept. 8, 2012, at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

Boyington has won seven of his last nine fights overall but had a four-bout win streak snapped with most recent three-round loss by unanimous decision to hometown favorite Musa Khamanaev in Penza, Russia, earlier this fall.

WSOF 36 will feature four title fights, with the main card airing on NBC beginning at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The Harrison-Boyington fight is on the preliminary card and will be available for viewing on WSOF.com.

Boetsch regains UFC ranking

Lincolnville native Tim “The Barbarian” Boetsch has moved back into the Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight rankings after his second-round knockout of Rafael Natal at UFC 205 in New York City earlier this month.

The 35-year-old Boetsch replaced Natal in the rankings after improving his record to 20-10 overall, 11-9 in 20 fights with the world’s top MMA promotion. He was ranked 14th in the immediate aftermath of that victory and is ranked 15th in what is generally regarded as the deepest division in the UFC.

Boetsch returned to the rankings for the first time since his first-round loss to Dan Henderson in the main event of UFC Fight Night 68 in New Orleans, Louisiana, in June 2015.

The former Camden-Rockport High School and Lock Haven University wrestling standout, who now resides in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, had been ranked among the UFC’s top five middleweights in 2012 and 2013 after back-to-back victories over Yushin Okami and Hector Lombard.

Boetsch owns a two-fight winning streak, having also stopped Josh Samman in the second round last July in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, before defeating the 14th-ranked Natal during the UFC’s debut show at Madison Square Garden.