Bangor, Camden Hills soccer teams gain regional rankings

The Class A state champion Bangor High School boys and Camden Hills of Rockport girls soccer teams have earned top-10 rankings in this year’s final USA Today/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Region I poll.

Bangor, which finished 16-1-1 to secure its first state title since 2010 and third boys soccer championship in school history, was among 19 schools also receiving votes beyond the top 25 in the national poll.

Coach Garth Berenyi’s Rams, which outlasted Class A South champion Gorham in penalty kicks to win the state crown, also was ranked fourth in the Region I (New England) poll.

They trailed only No. 1 Nauset High School of Eastham, Massachusetts — ninth in the national poll — along with No. 2 Farmington, Connecticut, and No. 3 Moses Brown School of Providence, Rhode Island.

Another Maine school, Class B state champion Yarmouth, was ranked eighth in the Region I boys poll.

The Camden Hills girls soccer team, which captured its first Class A state championship in just its second year in that division after moving up from Class B, was ranked sixth in the final Region I standings.

Coach Meredith Messer’s Windjammers finished the year with a 17-1 record after rallying past defending state champion Bangor in the Class A North final and then edging Gorham in overtime to win the state championship match.

No other Maine girls’ soccer teams were named among the top 15 in the region.

The top-ranked girls soccer team in Region I was Glastonbury, Connecticut, which finished second in the national standings behind only Davis High School of Kaysville, Utah.