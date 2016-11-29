Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016: Make America sane again, Sen. Collins’ troubling support for Sessions, grow pot for tax relief

Make America sane again

Our nation’s unique democratic process has led to a variety of leadership challenges. As examples, many recall enduring the blatantly corrupt Richard Nixon, the dishonest philanderer Bill Clinton and the inept George W. Bush. Each inspired their unique form of mayhem. Now we’ll see how we endure the blatantly vile, abusive and dangerous Donald Trump.

Trump and his cronies will claim a mandate. But we must be mindful that, like Maine’s governor, Trump has blundered into office absent a majority of the popular vote, with his opponent claiming more than 2 million more votes than him. This suggests that despite the disturbing technical election outcome, the majority favors compassionate immigration, acknowledging climate change as reality, maintaining accessible health care and respecting the rights of women and minorities.

Much of this regrettable election was about what we don’t want, but now we must hope that we will remain committed to legislative efforts that move us forward as a proud, honorable and inclusive nation. We must insist that our congressional delegation serve within the traditions of Maine’s finest — George Mitchell, Olympia Snowe and Margaret Chase Smith. They held diverse views and partisan loyalties, but they also won the respect of Maine’s people and the country at large by demonstrating integrity, working for the good of all and standing for what was right.

Mindful of that, the focus of the 2018 midterm elections must be to replace congressional members who do not faithfully represent the majority of Americans. We must make America sane again.

Neal Guyer

Thomaston

Collins troubling support for Sessions

Two years after receiving a well-deserved endorsement from the Human Rights Campaign, it is disappointing to see Sen. Susan Collins, for whom I have tremendous respect, place her confidence in Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions for the position of attorney general.

Collins is one of the few in her party who frequently opposes its general consensus in order to take a more progressive stance on social issues. So it is surprising to see her supporting the appointment of a man who has frequently and publicly denounced any LGBTQ protection, such as expanding anti-discrimination statutes and marriage equality.

Beyond LGBTQ issues, Sessions has voiced opposition to the Voting Rights Act, the Violence Against Women Act and any attempt at immigration reform. To quote Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin, “It is deeply disturbing that Jeff Sessions, who has such clear animus against so many Americans — including the LGBTQ community, women, and people of color — could be charged with running the very system of justice designed to protect them.”

I hope this is a rare misfire for Collins and that she continues to live up to her reputation as one of the few voices in her party willing to work across the aisle to achieve meaningful compromise and progress for our country. The Senate needs loud, passionate voices for the dwindling moderate wings of both of our parties. I implore her to stay on the moral high road, remain on the right side of history and continue to fight for the rights of marginalized minorities.

Nathaniel Hewett

Dedham

Grow pot for tax relief

The referendum to legalize recreational marijuana now is in severe need of assistance. I think it is written to benefit out-of-state corporations, not Mainers, and action must be taken to remedy the situation.

The market is potentially huge, and the potential profits from legal marijuana sales are remarkable. I think this could positively change the economic status of poor Maine people. But I do not want to see this market stolen by corporations “from away.” This is an opportunity to elevate our small organic farmers and gardeners to obtain a decent living for their hard and difficult work, but the current law, I think, does not provide for this.

The cannabis market deserves a socialist perspective if it is to benefit the hard-working people of Maine.

Each town and county government should get involved by forming a cooperative whereby farmers and gardeners could grow a crop of fine cannabis on their own land, and sell it to their local government in lieu of a property tax bill and never fear to be evicted because of poverty. The town could then sell the crop however it likes, maybe at an empty storefront in town or local dispensary. I like the idea of a “property tax relief store” in town; I would visit it.

I think this would control the legal market and destroy the black market, which will otherwise survive. This plan has merit, and it will work better than any other.

Patrick Quinn

Winterport