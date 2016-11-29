Blue Angels to visit Brunswick Thursday

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets will return to Brunswick on Thursday afternoon, soaring over Brunswick and surrounding towns before landing at the former Navy base.

Blue Angels No. 7 and No. 8, Lt. Brandon Hempler of Wamego, Kansas, and Lt. Dave Steppe of Birmingham, Alabama, are scheduled to conduct a flyover of the Brunswick Executive Airport and land at about 3 p.m. to meet with officials in anticipation of the 2017 Great State of Maine Air Show slated for August 26-27, 2017.

Six Blue Angels F-18 Hornets will be the featured performers at the air show, their only scheduled appearance in New England in 2017, according to a release.