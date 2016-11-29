Blue Angels to visit Brunswick Thursday

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in formation over Brunswick on Saturday at the Great State of Maine Air Show.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in formation over Brunswick on Saturday at the Great State of Maine Air Show.
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Posted Nov. 29, 2016, at 10:23 a.m.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets will return to Brunswick on Thursday afternoon, soaring over Brunswick and surrounding towns before landing at the former Navy base.

Blue Angels No. 7 and No. 8, Lt. Brandon Hempler of Wamego, Kansas, and Lt. Dave Steppe of Birmingham, Alabama, are scheduled to conduct a flyover of the Brunswick Executive Airport and land at about 3 p.m. to meet with officials in anticipation of the 2017 Great State of Maine Air Show slated for August 26-27, 2017.

Six Blue Angels F-18 Hornets will be the featured performers at the air show, their only scheduled appearance in New England in 2017, according to a release.

 

