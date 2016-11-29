Two Lewiston men accused of committing hate crime

By CBS 13
Posted Nov. 29, 2016, at 8:39 a.m.

LEWISTON, Maine — Two Lewiston men were charged after prosecutors say they may have committed a hate crime.

The incident happened at the Burger King on Lisbon Street. Prosecutors say it may have been racially motivated, according to the Sun Journal.

Detectives say two African-American teens were eating lunch when they were harassed by two men.

According to court documents, William Panzino and Joshua Baldwin made comments to the teens about having to sell drugs to pay for their meals and not having fathers.

Police say eventually Baldwin shoved one of the teens, and Panzino made more threats.

Surveillance footage shows Panzino leaving the restaurant and returning with a gun.

Baldwin is charged with assault and Panzino for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

