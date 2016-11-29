Alleged bank robber indicted in Washington County

MACHIAS, Maine — A Cutler man accused of robbing a local bank has been indicted by a Washington County grand jury.

Devon S. Andrews is accused of taking a “sizeable amount of money” from the local branch of Camden National Bank during an armed robbery on Sept. 20, police have said. The bank robbery occurred about 30 minutes after local police has received a complaint of another local armed holdup at a Main Street business.

Andrews was indicted Nov. 10 on charges of robbery, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditions of release in connection with the Sept. 20 incident. He also was indicted on charges of burglary and theft in connection with a June 12 incident in Roque Bluffs, details of which were unavailable Tuesday.

Also indicted were two people who, according to a media reports, were involved in a Sept. 8 home invasion in Lubec.

Story continues below advertisement.

According to a report by Calais radio station WQDY, a man called police early in the morning to report that an intruder with most of his face concealed and armed with a knife forced his way into the home threatened to kill him if he did not give him money.

“The victim fought with the suspect, who fled the residence with an undetermined amount of cash,” WQDY reported. “The victim received a serious cut fighting with suspect and he was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his wounds and was later released.”

Jessica Lynn Jones, 26, of Bangor, was indicted on charges of robbery, criminal conspiracy, elevated aggravated assault, burglary, aggravated assault, and theft in connection with the incident.

Peter J. Lyons, 45, of Trescott, was indicted on charges of robbery, burglary, elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault, aggravated criminal trespass, falsifying criminal evidence, theft and tampering with a witness or informant in connection with the alleged Sept. 9 home invasion in Lubec and an unrelated Sept. 29 incident in Machias. Details about the Sept. 29 incident in Machias were unavailable Tuesday.

The grand jury also indicted a Perry man who, according to WQDY, is accused of stabbing another man in Calais on Sept. 23. David J. Tinker II was indicted on charges of elevated aggravated assault, robbery, aggravated assault, assault, falsifying physical evidence, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of conditions of release, and violation of a protective order.

Richard Lauze, 55, of Somersworth, N.H. was indicted on charges of attempted murder, reckless conduct with a firearm, and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon in connection with an Aug. 3 incident in Machiasport. Details about the incident were unavailable Tuesday.