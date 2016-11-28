Red Sox sportscasters to attend Hot Stove Night in Bangor

The World Series ended earlier this month with the Chicago Cubs breaking a championship drought that spanned more than a century, but baseball talk will be heating up in Bangor in just a couple of short weeks.

Zone Radio is gearing up to hold its annual Hot Stove Night on Monday, Dec. 12, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Maine comedian Bob Marley will get things warmed up at 6:30 p.m., and Boston Red Sox radio announcers Joe Castiglione and Tim Neverett and TV play-by-play man Dave O’Brien will take the stage at 7 p.m.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and free ballpark food will be provided, along with a cash bar. There also will be a silent auction to benefit the Jimmy Fund.

The event marks the 13th time that 100.3 WKIT, AM-620 WZON, The Pulse and 103.1/98.3 FM WZLO, owned by Bangor author Stephen King, have hosted the event.

The night will give local Red Sox fans a chance to pick the brains of the team’s TV and radio broadcasters for insight about Boston’s 2016 entry and the team’s prospects for 2017.

Castiglione has made regular appearances at the event, and O’Brien, entering his second year as NESN’s play-by-play man, will be in the Queen City again after previously having teamed up on stage with Castiglione.

Neverett, Castiglione’s new wingman in the radio booth last season, will be making his first appearance in Bangor.

A new addition this year will be an equipment drive conducted by the nonprofit organization Baseball Miracles.

The organization is a team of baseball and softball instructors who mentor boys and girls facing economic and environmental disadvantages throughout the world.

Hot Stove attendees are encouraged to bring used baseball and softball equipment to donate.

Admission to Hot Stove night is free, but tickets are needed to attend. For information about how to obtain tickets, visit www.zoneradio.com or tune in to any of Zone Radio’s stations for information.