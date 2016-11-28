State troopers investigate suspicious death in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine — Maine State Police have taken the lead investigating a suspicious death in Westbrook.

The Westbrook Police Department received a call around 8 a.m. Sunday morning for a deceased person at 23 Brown Street, according to a media release from the department.

Police identified the victim as 42-year-old Michelle Minor of Westbrook.

Westbrook police said “some facts and circumstances arose that prompted a request for assistance to the Maine State Police,” and state police detectives have since taken over.

There’s no word yet on what may have caused the death.

