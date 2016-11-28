Police do not suspect foul play in Westbrook woman’s death

WESTBROOK, Maine — A Westbrook woman died of a medical event in her apartment, according to the Maine State Police.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Westbrook police received a call about 8 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a deceased person at 23 Brown St.

Police identified the victim as 42-year-old Michelle Minor.

Her boyfriend told CBS 13 that when he got home early Sunday morning, he found her on the floor.

He said his girlfriend was a severe alcoholic and that he believes that is what led to her death.

As he broke down in tears, he told CBS 13 that despite her drinking problem, she was a good person.

One of Minor’s neighbors said she is shocked over Minor’s death.

She said Minor had a middle-school-age son who was no longer living with her.

“Now, I knew she had a drinking problem. But I had thought she had gotten better. I think she could have died from, you know, when you can die from alcohol because you’ve drank so much,” neighbor Velma Coffman said. “I’m worried about her son. All he ever wanted was for her to get straightened out so he could live at home. I feel terrible for that little boy.”