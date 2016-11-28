Police identify man found shot to death in Naples home

NAPLES, Maine — Maine State Police have identified the man found shot dead Sunday inside a mobile home as Richard Diekema, 55, of Naples.

Diekema owned the trailer on Songo School Road where Norman Strobel, 59, shot Diekema and then was killed early Sunday morning after exchanging gunfire with deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Strobel, who had recently moved into Diekema’s home, also was a suspect in a separate shooting late Saturday in Casco.

Deputies had been looking for Strobel since a shooting Saturday night at a camp on Winifred Lane, where Jason Almeida, 32, of Middletown, Rhode Island, was shot four times, McCausland said. Almeida is recovering from surgery for the gunshot wounds at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Almeida’s girlfriend, Alyssa Goulet, 28, of Middletown, Rhode Island, escaped through a window of the camp at which they were staying as the shots were fired.

The camp is owned by Sandra Goulet of Naples, the ex-girlfriend of Strobel, according to McCausland. Sandra Goulet, who is Alyssa Goulet’s mother, was not at the camp at the time of the shooting.

Deputies then went to the mobile home in Naples and exchanged gunfire with Strobel, who was shot and killed.

No deputies were injured.

Police waited until they could notify Diekema’s relatives of his death before identifying him Monday as the other man found shot and killed inside the mobile home.

Strobel had a protection order issued against him on Sandra Goulet’s behalf, McCausland said Sunday. Strobel had taken the woman’s two dogs from her home in the past week. The dogs were located unhurt Sunday at the mobile home where Strobel died.

State police and the Maine attorney general’s office are continuing to investigate the incidents, which is standard procedure when a police officer is involved in a shooting.