Three people arrested in Route 9 drug bust

DEVEREAUX TOWNSHIP, Maine — Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after police stopped a vehicle Friday on Route 9, according to Maine State Police.

In a prepared statement released Monday, police declined to identify the people who were in the vehicle and subsequently arrested.

According to Lt. Roderick Charette, troopers stopped the vehicle for a traffic infraction on Nov. 25 on Route 9. After the troopers became suspicious of additional possible criminal activity, they used a drug-sniffing dog, which detected narcotics inside the vehicle, Charette said in the release.

Inside the vehicle, troopers found 128.9 grams of crack cocaine packaged into individual doses and 126.8 grams of heroin, also packaged into individual doses, state police said.

The estimated street retail value for the heroin is $38,670 and for the crack cocaine is $12,680, for a total estimated value of $51,350, according to state police.

All three people in the vehicle were arrested and each charged with two Class A felony counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, according to the release. A conviction for a Class A crimes in Maine is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000.