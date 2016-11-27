UMaine, Brown men’s hockey sum

Posted Nov. 27, 2016, at 8:53 a.m.

UMaine 5, Brown 1

UMaine (5-7-3) 0-2-3 — 5

Brown (1-8) 0-1-0 — 1

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. UMaine, Michel 3 (Vesey, Byron), 6:03 (pp); 2. UMaine, Lacroix 2 (Robbins, Schurhamer), 17:45; 3. Brown, Lafferty 1 (Doane, Tegtmeyer), 19:30.

Story continues below advertisement.

Third period — 4. UMaine, Lacroix 3 (Robbins, Holway), 7:16; 5. UMaine, Brown 2 (Pearson, Michel), 8:31 (pp); 6. UMaine, Byron 7 (Brown), 11:00 (sh, en).

Shots on goal: UMaine 10-12-10 — 32; Brown 11-9-9– 29

Goaltenders: UMaine, McGovern (29 shots-28 saves); Brown, Ernst (28-24), Maher (11:00 of 3rd, 3-3)

Power plays: UMaine 2-5, Brown 0-6

Penalties/minutes: UMaine 6-12, Brown 5-10

Attendance – 3,499

 

 

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»

View stories by school

  1. State OKs special hunting season to reduce Eastport’s massive deer herdState OKs special hunting season to reduce Eastport’s massive deer herd
  2. Oil pipeline protest draws at least 150 to Bangor Mall area on Black FridayOil pipeline protest draws at least 150 to Bangor Mall area on Black Friday
  3. Republicans have made big gains in rural Maine. Can they hold them?Republicans have made big gains in rural Maine. Can they hold them?
  4. Belfast grapples with state over welfare program overhaulsBelfast grapples with state over welfare program overhauls
  5. U.S. industry seeks duties on Canadian lumber, reignites disputeU.S. industry seeks duties on Canadian lumber, reignites dispute

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Sports