UMaine, Brown men’s hockey sum

UMaine 5, Brown 1
UMaine (5-7-3) 0-2-3 — 5
Brown (1-8) 0-1-0 — 1
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. UMaine, Michel 3 (Vesey, Byron), 6:03 (pp); 2. UMaine, Lacroix 2 (Robbins, Schurhamer), 17:45; 3. Brown, Lafferty 1 (Doane, Tegtmeyer), 19:30.
Third period — 4. UMaine, Lacroix 3 (Robbins, Holway), 7:16; 5. UMaine, Brown 2 (Pearson, Michel), 8:31 (pp); 6. UMaine, Byron 7 (Brown), 11:00 (sh, en).
Shots on goal: UMaine 10-12-10 — 32; Brown 11-9-9– 29
Goaltenders: UMaine, McGovern (29 shots-28 saves); Brown, Ernst (28-24), Maher (11:00 of 3rd, 3-3)
Power plays: UMaine 2-5, Brown 0-6
Penalties/minutes: UMaine 6-12, Brown 5-10
Attendance – 3,499