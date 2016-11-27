Outdoors

Rain to fall across most of the state Tuesday, with snow in The County

The first major snow of the season hit northern Maine over Thanksgiving weekend. By early Sunday, the National Weather Service reported that 10 inches of snow had fallen in some parts of Aroostook County.
Julia Bayly | BDN
The first major snow of the season hit northern Maine over Thanksgiving weekend. By early Sunday, the National Weather Service reported that 10 inches of snow had fallen in some parts of Aroostook County.
A fast moving wave of low pressure is expected to sweep across Maine Tuesday morning, bringing 2 to 3 more inches of snow to northern Aroostook County and rain to the rest of the state.
Gabor Degre | BDN
A fast moving wave of low pressure is expected to sweep across Maine Tuesday morning, bringing 2 to 3 more inches of snow to northern Aroostook County and rain to the rest of the state.
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
Posted Nov. 27, 2016, at 1:27 p.m.
Last modified Nov. 27, 2016, at 1:55 p.m.

CARIBOU, Maine — The storm that Friday and Saturday drenched much of the state, except northern Aroostook County, had moved on by Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Houlton got all rain but 10.6 inches of snow fell 5 miles east of Loring, meteorologist Mark Bloomer, who works for the National Weather Service in Caribou, said Sunday. Snow in Portage measured 9.5 inches, and 8 inches fell in New Sweden, Caribou and Madawaska from Friday night to early Sunday morning. Snow showers continued to fall Sunday afternoon in the St. John Valley.

The state was expected to dry out Sunday night and Monday before a fast-moving wave of low pressure Tuesday morning sweeps across Maine, bringing 2 to 3 more inches of snow to northern Aroostook County and rain to the rest of the state, Bloomer said.

Temperatures Monday and Tuesday were to range from the mid-20s in the north to the mid-30s in Bangor.

Story continues below advertisement.

The system was predicted to bring rain to southern Maine with the possibility of snow in the western mountains. Temperatures were expected to climb into the mid-40s in the southern coast but hover around freezing in the mountains, meteorologist James Brown, who works for the National Weather Service in Gray, said Sunday.

A small craft advisory because of high winds off the coast is in effect until midnight.

 

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Remembering the sugar beet fiasco in Aroostook County and its aftermathRemembering the sugar beet fiasco in Aroostook County and its aftermath
  2. Suspect in Casco shooting dies after confrontation with police
  3. Alabama man charged with OUI after three-car crash in South Portland
  4. Brewer to send sludge to Hartland; Plymouth fertilizer plant still not accepting wasteBrewer to send sludge to Hartland; Plymouth fertilizer plant still not accepting waste
  5. Fidel Castro, former leader of Cuba, dies at 90Fidel Castro, former leader of Cuba, dies at 90

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Outdoors