Rain to fall across most of the state Tuesday, with snow in The County

CARIBOU, Maine — The storm that Friday and Saturday drenched much of the state, except northern Aroostook County, had moved on by Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Houlton got all rain but 10.6 inches of snow fell 5 miles east of Loring, meteorologist Mark Bloomer, who works for the National Weather Service in Caribou, said Sunday. Snow in Portage measured 9.5 inches, and 8 inches fell in New Sweden, Caribou and Madawaska from Friday night to early Sunday morning. Snow showers continued to fall Sunday afternoon in the St. John Valley.

The state was expected to dry out Sunday night and Monday before a fast-moving wave of low pressure Tuesday morning sweeps across Maine, bringing 2 to 3 more inches of snow to northern Aroostook County and rain to the rest of the state, Bloomer said.

Temperatures Monday and Tuesday were to range from the mid-20s in the north to the mid-30s in Bangor.

The system was predicted to bring rain to southern Maine with the possibility of snow in the western mountains. Temperatures were expected to climb into the mid-40s in the southern coast but hover around freezing in the mountains, meteorologist James Brown, who works for the National Weather Service in Gray, said Sunday.

A small craft advisory because of high winds off the coast is in effect until midnight.