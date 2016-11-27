Canadian trucker overturns rig on I-295 in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Maine — A Canadian trucker overturned his tractor-trailer Monday morning on Interstate 295, shutting down a southbound lane for several hours, according to the Maine State Police.

The male driver, who was not identified, was driving south on I-295 when his rig began to fishtail as he attempted to move into the right lane, according to a press release issued by Trooper Joel Wilkinson.

The fishtailing forced the tractor-trailer further to the right and off the highway through a guardrail, over the embankment and into some trees, Wilkinson said.

The trooper said the roadway was wet but was not believed to be a factor in the accident.

The driver, who is from Prince Edward Island, was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The right lane of I-295 was shut down for five hours while the tractor-trailer rig was removed.