One dies in New Orleans Bourbon Street shooting

Nov. 27, 2016

A shooting in New Orleans’ Bourbon Street tourist quarter killed one man and wounded nine other people early Sunday, and police have arrested two people on weapons charges, authorities said.

Dozens of officers who responded to reports of gunfire at about 1:30 a.m. found people aged between 20 and 37 wounded at the scene, police said in a statement.

Ambulances took the victims to hospitals, where one man died. Another victim was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle, the statement said.

The victims were eight men and two women, and the cause of the incident was under investigation. Officers arrested two people at the scene on weapons charges, including one who was wounded.

The shooting took place as New Orleans has deployed extra police patrols during the Bayou Classic weekend, which features a football game between Grambling State and Southern universities.

 

