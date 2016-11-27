Teens injured after pickup slides off snow-covered road

Maine State Police
Two teens were injured after the 2000 GMC Sierra pickup they were in slid off a snowy road in Linneus and overturned onto the driver's side Saturday night.
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
Posted Nov. 27, 2016, at 2:28 p.m.

LINNEUS, Maine — Two juveniles were injured late Saturday when the pickup truck they were in went off snow-covered Route 2A and overturned on the driver’s side, according to the Maine State Police.

Neither the male driver nor female passenger were wearing seatbelts, Cpl. Corey Hafford said in a news release.

Hafford did not release their names Sunday.

The driver, who lives in Hodgdon, was partially ejected from the 2000 GMC Sierra, Hafford said. The pickup pinned the driver’s leg to the ground, preventing his escape from the cabin.

The driver and passenger were freed by rescue crews and taken to Houlton Regional Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The operator was summoned for not wearing a seatbelt.

A contributing factor was insufficient tread on the pickup’s rear tires, according to Hafford. The driver also was going too fast for road conditions.

 

