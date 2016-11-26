Flames’ Johnson shuts down Bruins

BOSTON — Chad Johnson continued his hot goaltending, stopping 35 shots, 19 in the third period, to lead the Calgary Flames to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday night.

Johnson, 4-1 with a 1.20 goals against average in his last five starts, was bidding for his second straight road shutout when David Pastrnak’s 12th goal of the season with 14:05 left. But Sam Bennett, who scored Calgary’s first goal, set up Alex Chiasson with the winner 1:10 later.

Johnson, raising his record to 7-3-1 on the season, took over from there.

The Flames, on the fourth leg of a six-game trip, improved to 7-5-1 on the road (just 3-7 at home) and are 3-1 on the trip.

The Bruins, losers of three straight, lost for the second time in as many nights, scoring two goals — both by Pastrnak — in the two games and fell to 4-5 at home, 11-10-0 overall.

Anton Khudobin made 27 saves in his return from injury but fell to 0-3 on the season.

Bennett scored the game’s first goal 8:36 into the first period.

Boston tied it up in the third period — scoring just after the end of a power play. John-Michael Liles and Tim Schaller had shots at Johnson before Pastrnak scored, giving him a goal in eight of the last 10 games. He has 12 goals in 16 games on the season.

It took just 1:10 for the Flames to get the goal back. Joe Morrow, one of the two defensemen split for Bennett’s first-period goal, lost the puck to Bennett behind the net. Bennett then made a nifty drop pass to Chiasson alone in front — and Chiasson scored his second goal since the opening game.

Blue Jackets 5, Lightning 3

TAMPA, Florida — The Columbus Blue Jackets looked for a strong bounce-back effort and delivered with a convincing road victory.

Cam Atkinson, Alexander Wennberg and Brandon Saad each finished with a goal and an assist as the Blue Jackets knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 at Amalie Arena on Friday.

Josh Anderson and Nick Foligno also scored for Columbus, which had lost to Calgary on Wednesday, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots to pick up the victory.

Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat each had a goal and assist for Tampa Bay, Jason Garrison scored his first of the season while Ben Bishop finished with 33 saves while taking the loss.

The Blue Jackets came out with a strong push, following coach John Tortorella’s directive to be stronger around the net at both ends of the ice.

Wennberg was doing just that when he put Columbus in front, hanging out just above the crease when he found loose puck, made one quick move to his left and put a shot in to the open side of the net 3:46 into the game. After Luke Witkowski went off with a tripping call, the Blue Jackets’ power play struck when Atkinson tried to stuff a rebound in at the left post but instead found Foligno at the opposite post for a tap in at 8:35 to give Columbus a two-goal lead before Tampa Bay even registered a shot on goal.

Red Wings 5, Devils 4

NEWARK, N.J. — Defenseman Mike Green scored with 1:42 remaining in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 5-4 victory against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday night.

The goal came with the teams skating 4-on-4 instead of 3-on-3, as overtime began with the Red Wings on a power play that carried over from regulation.

Center Frans Nielsen scored twice for the Red Wings, who also received goals from center Dylan Larkin and right winger Anthony Mantha.

Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard allowed one goal on three shots before leaving the game in the first period with a lower-body injury. He was replaced by Petr Mrazek, who stopped 13 of 16 shots.

Defenseman John Moore, center Adam Henrique and left wingers Michael Cammalleri and Pavel Zacha scored for the Devils.

Devils goaltender Cory Schneider made 28 saves.

The first period started well for the Devils, as Moore scored on the team’s first shot at 6:01 to make it 1-0. Center Travis Zajac found Moore in the left face-off circle for the one-timer that beat Howard to the short side.

Twenty-seven seconds later, the Devils were awarded a four-minute power play that proved to be the best thing to happen to the Red Wings in the first period.

Sloppy play in their own zone led to the Devils allowing a shorthanded goal to Nielsen at 7:23, then Nielsen struck again 13 seconds after second minor penalty expired to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead. Left winger Justin Abdelkader helped set up both goals.

Howard exited the game with 8:29 to go in the period and was replaced by Mrazek.

The Devils bounced back with two goals in the second period. Cammalleri’s fifth goal tied the score at 2 with an individual effort that included winning a puck battle in the corner and driving to the net for a backhand shot that ended with him sweeping a shot off the skate of Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and into the net at 4:06.

Zacha made it 3-2 with a power-play goal 1:50 later. The 19-year-old took a cross pass from right winger Beau Bennett and buried a wrist shot from the left face-off circle for the Devils’ second power-play goal in as many games after going nine straight contests without scoring.

Larkin sent the game to the third period tied at 3 by scoring with 1.2 seconds remaining in the period. He took a pass from right winger Gustav Nyquist, sliced to the middle and slipped a low shot past Schneider for his fifth goal.