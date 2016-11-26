Monday, Nov. 28, 2016: Sen. Collins wrong to support Sessions, Trump’s worrisome picks, faith in America

Faith in America

For many years, it has been my privilege and honor to play taps for several patriotic events in Bangor: Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Pearl Harbor Day, Remember the Maine Day and the anniversary of the Korean War armistice. I want to share a deep feeling that I experienced this Veterans Day as the parade wended its way through downtown.

When I arrived at my post at West Market Square, I sensed a difference in the demeanor of the people lining the parade route. Most of the time, it’s a sociable crowd, with a spirit of celebration. But not this year. There was a tangible hush, and the expressions on many faces seemed blank or apprehensive.

The presidential campaign, with all its bitterness and personal invective, has set many citizens back on their heels. We are a nation divided in a way not seen or felt since the national disillusionment over the Vietnam War. Perhaps most disturbing is the all-too-obvious effort to avoid post-election discussions.

But we will find our voices again, and perhaps the rancor caused by the election will awaken us from apathy and extreme partisanship, and the feeling of helplessness will be replaced by a sense of ownership of our government and people will demand full accountability of our leaders.

I have faith that nothing will harm us because we have been reminded of how we have taken the precious gift of democracy so much for granted.

Hal Wheeler

Bangor

Collins wrong on Sessions

Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, the top contender to be attorney general in the Trump administration, was recently backed by Sen. Susan Collins. Collins, a Republican who entered the Senate with Sessions in 1997, called him “ an individual who works hard, believes in public service, and acts with integrity” and would be “well qualified” to serve as attorney general.

Apparently Collins is not bothered by the fact that the Senate rejected Sessions’ nomination to be a federal judge in 1986, even with a Republican majority, because of his racist record. Sessions has described the NAACP and Martin Luther King Jr.’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference as “ unAmerican” and “ communist inspired.”

Sessions fought for years to preserve Alabama’s separate but unequal schools after desegregation, and as a U.S. senator he fought against advances in racial equality, women’s rights, due process for immigrants and voting rights.

As attorney general, he will be overseeing our Department of Justice, and he will have broad powers regarding enforcing the country’s laws. Please remember Collins’ endorsement of Sessions two years from now, when she is up for re-election.

Diane Smith

Holden

What is America becoming?

Like many Americans, I’m concerned about what damage Donald Trump’s presidency may do to the common good of our country. While I believe we have an obligation to give him a chance, I also feel a number of issues would bear close monitoring from the start, not the least being his interim staff and his cabinet choices — including his appointment of Stephen Bannon as his chief strategist and Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general, as well as Myron Ebell, a climate change denier, who is overseeing the transition of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Beyond that, I cannot help worrying about such issues as the future of Social Security and Medicare, a tax plan that favors the rich and would significantly increase the national debt, a discriminatory immigration policy, a pull-out from the Paris climate accord, a foreign policy that appears chummy with Russia, and a denigration of the free press. Many of these issues President-elect Trump has promised to address in his first 100 days, a period that could see major revisions in policy on these and other issues.

I urge our senators and representatives in Washington to act as a balance in these unpredictable and scary times. We need to pay attention to what our country has been and what it is in danger of becoming.

Richard Matthews

Phillips