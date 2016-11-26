Alabama man charged with OUI following three-car crash in South Portland

By CBS 13
Posted Nov. 26, 2016, at 2:07 p.m.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland police have charged an Allen Crosswhite, 31 of Alabama with operating under the influence after Crosswhite allegedly caused a three-vehicle crash on Western Avenue in South Portland just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Crosswhite was driving toward the mall when he crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash that injured two people, who were brought to the hospital with minor injuries. Traffic on Western Avenue was down to two lanes for a short time.

South Portland police are still investigating and say additional charges are pending.

 

Story continues below advertisement.

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Holden school open Friday to help families cope with 8-year-old’s deathHolden school open Friday to help families cope with 8-year-old’s death
  2. Maine’s lake monster you’ve never heard ofMaine’s lake monster you’ve never heard of
  3. Trump urged to abolish national monuments, an unprecedented moveTrump urged to abolish national monuments, an unprecedented move
  4. Hazardous travel conditions expected for post-Thanksgiving commuteHazardous travel conditions expected for post-Thanksgiving commute
  5. Police: Robberies at Dysart’s, Bangor home invasions may be linkedPolice: Robberies at Dysart’s, Bangor home invasions may be linked

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Portland