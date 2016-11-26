Alabama man charged with OUI following three-car crash in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland police have charged an Allen Crosswhite, 31 of Alabama with operating under the influence after Crosswhite allegedly caused a three-vehicle crash on Western Avenue in South Portland just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Crosswhite was driving toward the mall when he crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash that injured two people, who were brought to the hospital with minor injuries. Traffic on Western Avenue was down to two lanes for a short time.

South Portland police are still investigating and say additional charges are pending.