Sports briefs for Nov. 25, 2016

Panthers’ Kuechly in concussion protocol

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly remains in concussion protocol and has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

Kuechly suffered the concussion on Nov. 17 against the New Orleans Saints and was carted off the field. The Carolina star was highly emotional as he left the premises. Kuechly also suffered a concussion last season and that led to him missing three games.

Center Ryan Kalil (shoulder) and defensive end Mario Addison (foot) were also ruled out. Carolina also placed offensive tackle Michael Oher (concussion) and cornerback Zack Sanchez (groin) on injured reserve.

Redskins’ Reed injures shoulder

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed suffered a separated left shoulder during Thursday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said a Grade 3 separation was discovered on an MRI exam Reed underwent Friday. Gruden doesn’t yet know if Reed will have to miss a game due to the injury. Washington’s next game is Dec. 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Reed was injured in the second quarter against Dallas. He returned to the game in the third quarter and recorded eight of his 10 receptions during the second half.

Bills’ Henderson facing another suspension

Buffalo Bills tackle Seantrel Henderson, who started the season with a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, could be missing more time.

Henderson, 24, is facing a second NFL suspension this season, the Buffalo News reported. He was not on the field for practice Thursday morning, but Bills coach Rex Ryan said Henderson was excused.

Asked about the report that Henderson is facing another drug policy suspension, Ryan said. “I’m not aware of that. I’m not saying that’s not the case, but I’m not aware of that.”

Pistons bring back Ellenson, Gbinije

The Detroit Pistons recalled forward Henry Ellenson and guard Michael Gbinije from the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA Development League on Friday.

Ellenson, 19, appeared in five games this season with the Pistons, averaging 0.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 2.8 minutes per game. The 6-foot-11, 245-pound Ellenson scored 11 points with 16 rebounds in 39 minutes against the Iowa Energy on Wednesday night.

Gbinije, 24, appeared in three games this season, averaging 0.7 points and 3.0 minutes. The 6-7, 200-pound Gbinije scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 27 minutes against Iowa on Wednesday.

Grizzlies recall Baldwin

The Memphis Grizzlies recalled rookie guard Wade Baldwin IV from the Iowa Energy of the NBA Development League.

Baldwin, 20, appeared in two games (both starts) for the Energy after being assigned on Nov. 20, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.8 minutes.

The 6-foot-4, 202-pound Baldwin appeared in nine games (one start) for the Grizzlies and averaged 3.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 15.9 minutes since he was drafted in the first round (17th overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft.

Broncos sign long snapper

The Denver Broncos signed long snapper Thomas Gafford as insurance for Sunday night’s game against the against the Kansas City Chiefs.

First-year long snapper Casey Kreiter was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury and was held out of Thursday’s practice. He is expected to miss Sunday’s game.

Gafford, 33, is a ninth-year player who appeared in 119 regular-season games and two playoff games with Kansas City (2008-14), Chicago (2015) and Oakland (2015). He entered the NFL with Green Bay as a free agent in 2006 from the University of Houston.

Hornets send Harrison to D-League

–The Charlotte Hornets assigned guard Aaron Harrison to the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA Development League.

The 6-foot-6, 212-pound Harrison, in his second year with the Hornets, appeared in two games this season with no points.

On his first assignment in Greensboro, the 22-year-old started two games, averaging 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals.