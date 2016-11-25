4 people injured in Route 1 crash in Perry

PERRY, Maine — Four people between the ages of 18 and 25 were injured Wednesday night when a speeding driver failed to make a turn on Route 1 about 3 miles south of the Route 190 intersection, according to Trooper Blaine Silk of the Maine State Police.

The names and hometowns of the driver and three passengers were not released because the investigation is ongoing, Silk said Thursday.

More information was expected to be released Monday.

The driver, who was reportedly going more than 100 mph, lost control of the 2008 Mazda about 9 p.m., the trooper said. The car rolled several times and two of the four people in the car were ejected.

All four were taken to Calais Regional Hospital. Two were then taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Silk said. The other two were treated for minor injuries.

No one in the car was wearing a seat belt, according to the trooper.

The driver of the car was issued a summons for allegedly operating under the influence of intoxicants.

Other charges could be lodged once the investigation and toxicology tests are completed, Silk said.