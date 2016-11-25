Pair of home invasions reported in Bangor early Friday

BANGOR, Maine — Local police are investigating reports of break-ins and attempted burglaries at two homes in the city.

A tenant told police that two men forced their way through a door at his apartment on Lincoln Street at about 12:37 a.m. Friday, according to a news release issued Friday by Sgt. Tim Cotton of the Bangor Police Department.

The male resident immediately called 911 and then confronted the suspects with a weapon, causing them to flee the home, Cotton reported.

A short while later, at 1:33 a.m., officers responded to another report of a home invasion on Bolling Drive.

Initial reports indicate that two men entered that home through a back door and demanded money or drugs, according to the police statement.

Cotton said there was a male resident suffered minor injuries in a brief struggle with one of the suspects before the resident ran to a nearby house to call the police.

The two male suspects fled the scene.

The release did not indicate if police believe the two cases are related or whether anything was reported stolen from either home.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating both cases, and no further details will be released while the investigation is underway, Cotton indicated.