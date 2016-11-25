Holden school open Friday to help families cope with 8-year-old’s death

HOLDEN, Maine — Mental health counselors will be at the elementary school Friday afternoon to help students, parents and staff deal with the death of a third-grader Wednesday, according to Superintendent Susan Smith.

Channel 2 reported the 8-year-old boy’s death was a result of suicide.

Efforts to reach detectives with the Penobscot County sheriff’s office, which investigated the death were unsuccessful Thursday.

Smith announced the boy’s death on the Regional School Unit 63 website. RSU 63 comprises Holden, Eddington and Clifton. She described him as “a wonderful, friendly child.”

“At times like this, it is important for our community to come together,” Smith said. “The Holden [Elementary] School will be open this Friday afternoon from 12:30 until 3 for parents, children, staff, friends and community members. Please come if you would like suggestions on how to talk to your child about this loss, more understanding of how children experience grief and death or would like support for yourself.”

The superintendent said school day activities would be routine but staff would be flexible to meet students’ needs. Mental health professionals also will be at the school.

For those who need help, call the Maine Suicide Prevention Program’s toll-free crisis hotline at 1-800-568-1112.

