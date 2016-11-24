Sports briefs for Nov. 24, 2016

Former Red Sox star Ferriss dies at 94

Former Boston Red Sox pitching star David “Boo” Ferriss died Thursday at the age of 94.

Ferriss, who won 25 games when the Red Sox reached the 1946 World Series, was experiencing declining health in recent weeks, according to family friends.

The right-handed Ferriss pitched a shutout in Game 3 of the 1946 World Series but lost the decisive Game 7 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The following season, Ferriss injured his pitching shoulder and never fully recovered. He retired in 1950 with a 65-30 career record.

Ferriss was American League Rookie of the Year in 1945 when he went 21-10 with a 2.96 ERA.

He also won 639 games as the college baseball coach at Delta State in Mississippi from 1960-88.

MLB, players’ union optimistic about new CBA

With one week remaining before MLB’s current collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1, the league and players’ union are optimistic about reaching a deal to avoid a lockout.

ESPN.com reports that sources told the website there is “a path to a deal” in place.

Three issues in particular — the creation of an international draft, eliminating draft-pick compensation for free agent signings and a change to the luxury tax/revenue sharing formula — stalled recent negotiations.

Owners were preparing to lock out the union if significant progress towards a new CBA was not made by Dec. 1, per ESPN.

While a December work stoppage would not affect games, it would halt offseason activity and freeze player benefits. Both sides are confident an agreement will be in place before opening day in 2017.

Rodriguez agrees to two-year deal with Braves

The Atlanta Braves reached agreement with free agent infielder Sean Rodriguez on a two-year deal, according to reports Thursday.

The deal is worth more than $11 million and is pending a physical for the nine-year veteran, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports and the MLB Network.

The 31-year-old Rodriguez hit .260 with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs in the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He batted .270 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs last season in 140 games — all career highs — when he made $2.5 million.

Rodriguez played two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and five seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. He is a career .234 hitter with 67 home runs and 259 RBIs.

Steelers’ Williams hit with second suspension

Steelers running back Karlos Williams has been suspended for 10 games due a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

It is the third drug suspension this year for the Steelers. Receiver Martavis Bryant was suspended for the season for his third violation of the league’s drug policy and running back Le’Veon Bell was suspended for four games before having it reduced to three for his second violation.

Williams was added to the practice squad last month after he served a four-game drug suspension. He was Buffalo’s fifth-round draft choice last year and rushed for 11 touchdowns as a rookie. The Bills cut him this summer because he showed up for training camp out of shape.

The Steelers never activated Williams to the 53-man roster during his short stint on the practice squad. When they needed a running back last week they signed Daryl Richardson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Bills’ Watkins hopes to return

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins is hoping to return for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being designated to return this week from injured reserve.

Watkins was sidelined for eight games due to soreness stemming from offseason foot surgery.

Watkins, who would have a limited role against the Jaguars if he does play, last played in a Sept. 15 loss to the New York Jets in Week 2.

Bruins ship Kuraly to Providence

The Boston Bruins assigned forward Sean Kuraly to the Providence Bruins of the AHL, the team announced Thursday.

Kuraly made his NHL debut against Tampa Bay on Nov. 4. He has played five games with Boston this season with no goals or assists and two penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 10 games with Providence, producing two assists and nine penalty minutes.

Kuraly was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

No. 11 Gonzaga downs Quinnipiac

Gonzaga junior Nigel Williams-Goss fueled the No. 11 Bulldogs’ execution with a game-high eight assists — nearly matching Quinnipiac’s total in the game — in an 82-62 win in the AdvoCare Invitational at Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

The Bobcats (0-3) finished with 10 assists compared to 16 by Gonzaga (4-0). The Bulldogs had eight players with eight points or more led by forward Johnathan Williams’ 13 points and forward Zach Collins’ 13 points and six rebounds.

Gonzaga will play a semifinal game Friday night at 9:30 ET against the winner of the Florida-Seton Hall game that was played Thursday night.

Quinnipiac was led by freshman forward Peter Kiss, who had 18 points and five rebounds. Chaise Daniels, a junior forward, contributed nine points and 10 rebounds.

Gonzaga’s size, with 7-footers Collins and post player Przemek Karnowski, wore down Quinnipiac, which does not have a player taller than 6-foot-9. The Bulldogs won the rebounding battle 48-31.

Quinnipiac kept the game close early in the second half as the Bobcats trailed 37-32 with 19:42 left following a three-pointer by guard Peter Kiss.

Gonzaga went on an 11-3 run to gain separation from Quinnipiac, taking a 48-35 lead with 15:00 remaining. Silas Melson, a junior guard, fueled that run with a three-pointer and a dunk.

Quinnipiac did not come closer than 10 points afterward as the Bulldogs pulled away with a 14-4 run to take a 64-44 lead with 7:56 remaining.