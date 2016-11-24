Two Bridges Regional Jail administrator pleads not guilty to OUI

By Lincoln County News, Special to the BDN
Posted Nov. 24, 2016, at 9:45 a.m.

The head administrator at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset has pleaded not guilty to a charge of operating under the influence.

Mark Westrum of Bath entered the plea through an attorney, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Bath police arrested Westrum the night of Oct. 8 after an officer stopped him for driving without headlights after dark.

Westrum has been on paid administrative leave from the jail since Oct. 12.

Story continues below advertisement.

Westrum was the sheriff of Sagadahoc County from 1993 until resigning in 2008 to take his present position as correctional administrator at Two Bridges.

 

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Homeless man accused of stealing van from Maine reporter trying to help himHomeless man accused of stealing van from Maine reporter trying to help him
  2. Pantsuit Nation’s founder refuses to be defeated by Clinton’s lossPantsuit Nation’s founder refuses to be defeated by Clinton’s loss
  3. Maine attorney general’s office determines alleged Bangor assault not racially motivated
  4. Brewer man pleads guilty to possessing child pornographyBrewer man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography
  5. Deer season keeping small butcher operations busyDeer season keeping small butcher operations busy

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Midcoast