Two Bridges Regional Jail administrator pleads not guilty to OUI

The head administrator at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset has pleaded not guilty to a charge of operating under the influence.

Mark Westrum of Bath entered the plea through an attorney, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Bath police arrested Westrum the night of Oct. 8 after an officer stopped him for driving without headlights after dark.

Westrum has been on paid administrative leave from the jail since Oct. 12.

Westrum was the sheriff of Sagadahoc County from 1993 until resigning in 2008 to take his present position as correctional administrator at Two Bridges.