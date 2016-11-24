Puppy dies after car strikes utility poles in Standish

STANDISH, Maine — A 13-week-old puppy died Wednesday night when a local man, who was driving drunk, struck multiple utility poles on Dow Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Cawood, 24, of Standish was charged with operating under the influence of intoxicants but was not arrested.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 17 in Bridgton District Court.

Deputies were called to the scene about 9:05 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a 2010 Dodge pickup truck on its side and on fire under utility wires.

Story continues below advertisement.

Cawood was able, with help from people who lived nearby, to get out of the truck, the sheriff’s office said. He suffered minor injuries.

As a precaution, Central Maine Power shut down electricity service in the area.