Man charged in Bangor assault plans to sue over social media posts

BANGOR, Maine — The man charged with assault in a Friday night incident near Essex and Somerset streets is preparing to sue the person who wrote about it on social media and the city councilors who denounced the alleged incident as racially motivated before the police investigation was completed, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Joshua Pendergast, 42, of Bangor was charged Monday with misdemeanor assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21 at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

“The facts of this incident have been grossly exaggerated, twisted, factually misrepresented and misreported by many — including private individuals, public officials, businesses and the media,” Bangor attorney Christopher Largay said in a statement late Wednesday.

Largay did not name the individuals his client would sue in the statement.

He said that Pendergast will “fight the single misdemeanor charge of assault in a court of law, before a jury of his sensible and rational peers.”

In a related development in the case, the Maine attorney general’s office determined that the alleged assault was not racially motivated, according to Bangor police spokesman Sgt. Tim Cotton.

Questions about whether the assault could be classified as a hate crime were raised on social media over the weekend by three city councilors before the police finished their investigation.

Two people who came across the victim after the alleged assault said he told them his assailant was wearing a suit and smelled of alcohol when he threw him to the ground and yelled at him “that Trump would deport him.”

Cotton said Wednesday that Pendergast denied making that statement.

“We remain troubled by the assault Friday night and continue to investigate it,” he said.

Police have not identified the victim.

To bring an action under the Maine Civil Rights Act, the attorney general’s office must have evidence of prohibited conduct and must be able to show that the prohibited conduct was motivated in whole or part by bias based on race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, physical or mental disability or sexual orientation.

Efforts to reach the civil rights division and the spokesman for the attorney general’s office Wednesday were unsuccessful. Many employees were out of the office for the holiday weekend.

If convicted of the assault, Pendergast faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

BDN writer Nok-Noi Ricker contributed to this report.