Pats’ Gronkowski not expected to play against Jets

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to miss his second consecutive game Sunday against the New York Jets as he continues to recover from a chest injury.
Gronkowski will not play this week, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Wednesday. Sources told ESPN that the Patriots’ coaching staff is preparing the offense without Gronkowski, who is expected to return Dec. 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Gronkowski suffered the injury in a 31-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 13. He took a hard hit from Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and temporarily had to leave the game in the first half.
Gronkowski caught 25 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns in seven games this season. It will be his fourth missed game of the year.
Gronkowski’s absence leaves Martellus Bennett and Matt Lengel as the two available tight ends on the roster. Bennett made one reception for 14 yards last Sunday in the Patriots’ 30-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers, and caught 39 passes for 518 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games this season.
Brady among players of week
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins were named Offensive Player of the Week in their respective conferences, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Brady took the AFC award for his performance in the Patriots’ 30-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. It is the second time this season and 27th time in Brady’s career that he has received the honor, tying Peyton Manning for most in NFL history.
Brady completed 24 of 40 passes for 280 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the victory at San Francisco. It was the 21st time in his career that Brady has thrown four touchdowns without an interception.
Cousins earned the NFC award — his first of the season and the third of his career — for his performance in the Redskins’ 42-24 win against the Green Bay Packers on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 11.
Cousins was 21 of 30 for 375 yards, tied his season-high with three touchdown passes and threw no interceptions. He recorded his team-record 17th career 300-yard passing game and finished the game with a season-high 145.8 passer rating.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the 24-9 win over the Cleveland Browns. He recorded six tackles, 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes took the NFC defensive award after making two interceptions and returning his first pick 100 yards for a touchdown in the 30-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after connecting on all four of his field-goal attempts and an extra point in the 19-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Buffalo Bills kicker Dan Carpenter took AFC special teams honor for his performance in the 16-12 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. He made three field goals, including a 54-yarder for the go-ahead points in the third quarter.