On Deck, a sports calendar for Nov. 23, 2016

ORONO — Maine Saturday Night Hitting Clinics for youth in grades 8 and under, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m., and for high school players, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., at University of Maine. The clinic is designed to help create bat speed and better swing mechanics. There are two sessions because of Christmas break. Session I is $100 and will be held Dec. 3-17; Session II is $150 runs Jan. 7-Feb. 4. Video analysis and an extra night of hitting on Tuesdays are available. For information, visit http://www.totalcamps.com/MAINEBASEBALL or contact Nick Derba at 581-1097 or by email at Nicholas.Derba@maine.edu .

BANGOR — Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for its four-week kindergarten and first grade instructional basketball program. The program will be Dec. 10-Jan. 14, with no program on Dec. 24 and 31. Kindergarten at 8 a.m. and first grade at 9 a.m. Fee $25 for residents, $35 for nonresidents. Register at www.BangorParksandRec.com or visit the Bangor Parks and Recreation Center, 647 Main St. Call 992-4490 with questions.

BANGOR — Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for its Youth Basketball Program, open to all children in grades 2-3 and 4-6, with separate boys and girls leagues. Teams will practice one evening per week and play their games on Saturdays, starting the week of Dec. 17, with a meet and greet on Dec. 3. The fee is $35 for residents, $45 for nonresidents. Add $10 late fee after Nov. 30. To register go to www.BangorParksandRec.com or stop by the Bangor Parks and Recreation Center at 647 Main St. Call 992-4490 with questions.

OLD TOWN — Basic cheerleading program, kindergarten through fifth grade, practices 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through Dec. 24, at Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave., cost is $100. Visit http://otoymca.org/ymca/online-registration to register if already a member; or call 827-9622 or stop by.

BRUNSWICK — Midcoast Youth Hockey will offer Learn to Play Hockey program free to first-time skaters, who will skate 20 times at Bowdoin’s Watson Arena, usually on Sundays, under the supervision of the MCYH coaching staff. There also will be a co-ed team for 13- and 14-year-olds, which will compete in the Maine Tier 4 “house” league. There also is a travel team for peewees. Both peewees and squirts have the opportunity to compete in Maine’s “house” league and in the more competitive travel league. Registration, and more information, is available through www.midcoasthockey.org

BANGOR — Women’s ice hockey Stick and Puck will be held 8:40 p.m.-9:40 p.m. Sundays, at Sawyer Arena, 107 13th St. Players ages 15 to 50-plus and all skill levels are welcome. Full equipment is recommended: helmet with cage, gloves, and stick mandatory. Some extra equipment available, so call Chris Henderson at 862-5506 for information.

BREWER — Brewer Youth Hockey is accepting registrations for its two 12-week Learn to Skate/Learn to Play Hockey sessions and Tier 4 house programs. Participants can sign up for one session or both. Sessions will be held at 12:40 p.m. Sundays at the Penobscot Ice arena, 90 Acme Road. The first session has started however you can register at any time during sessions. The cost will be $75 per session. New this year is that all 3-year-olds skate for $33. The second session starts Mid-January. Registration is open for all the other Tier 4 teams to include Mites, Squirts, Peewee, Girls U10, U12, U14, and Bantams. For information, contact Kevin Nilsson at vpinstructional@brewerhockey.org, Kevin Audibert at pres@brewerhockey.org or George Bishop at girlscoordinator@brewerhockeyorg. Register at brewerhockey.org .

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Foxcroft Academy Key Club will hold its fifth annual 5K Reindeer Run and Walk at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning in front of Foxcroft Academy, 975 West Main St. Registration noon-12:45 p.m. Entry fee for the run/walk is a monetary donation or children’s toys. Cookies, water, hot chocolate and more will be available after. All proceeds help the Community Christmas Project. Last year, this event placed third in the New England Key Club District in the “Single Service Project” category. Download a race registration form at www.foxcroftacademy.org or on Facebook at Foxcroft Academy.

BANGOR — Bangor Parks and Recreation Department and Sawyer Arena will offer Learn to Skate USA on Sunday Evenings. Participants will be grouped by ability and progress at their own pace. Each class is 30 minutes long with 60 minutes of optional practice time. Session 1 will be held Nov. 13-Dec. 18. Fees are $95 for Bangor residents and $100 for nonresidents. Go to www.BangorParksandRec.com or call 992-4490 for information.

BREWER — Adult Learn To Skate/Play Hockey, open to first-time skaters to novice level, will be held 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at Penobscot Ice Arena, 90 Acme Road. Division 1 and Junior A instructors, rental gear available for these sessions. No registration necessary. Adult hockey leagues are running for A, B or C skill levels on Sunday-Wednesday evenings. For information, contact penobscoticearena@gmail.com or register for adult leagues at penobscoticearena.org .

ORONO — The University of Maine softball team will conduct a softball clinic 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Mahaney Dome. All proceeds from the clinic will go directly to support the Danni Kemp Cancer Support Fund. Kemp, a member of the Stony Brook softball team, who was recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. This clinic is open to all players ages 9-18. The fee is $50 and all money collected from the registration will be donated to the Danni Kemp GoFundMe account to help Kemp and her family. The Black Bears will auction off Mizuno gloves, sell T-shirts and have a bake sale to raise additional funds for the Kemp Support Fund. For information, call Jordan Fitzpatrick at 581-4509 or email her at jordan.fitzpatrick@maine.edu

PORTLAND — Natural Resources Council of Maine’s ninth annual Polar Bear Dip & Dash will be held Saturday, Dec. 31, in Portland’s East End. A 5K “warm-up” run around Portland’s Back Cove trail will be held at 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 9 a.m. at the Back Cove parking lot across from Hannaford. The Polar Bear Dip will be held at noon, with registration at 11 a.m.