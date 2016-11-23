Archived letter shows Trump’s grandfather asked to return to Germany

By Reuters
Posted Nov. 23, 2016, at 6:36 a.m.

BERLIN — German archivists have found a letter written by President-elect Donald Trump’s grandfather asking to be allowed to return to his German homeland after his wife failed to settle in to life in the United States.

The letter, signed by Friedrich Trump, who left Germany at the age of 16 in 1885, was unearthed at the state archives in the western German region of Rhineland-Palatinate.

After the turn of the century, Friedrich Trump returned from the United States to Germany, where he met and married his wife, Elisabeth, with whom he returned to New York.

“She lasted for around two years before making it known that she wanted to return to Germany,” Franz Maier of the Rhineland-Palatinate state archives in Speyer told Reuters Television.

Story continues below advertisement.

Friedrich had, however, failed to deregister properly before he left Germany and was not therefore allowed to be renaturalized in Bavaria, which was then its own kingdom.

An accompanying document in the archived dossier read: “the settlement in Bavaria cannot be permitted.”

That fateful rejection set off the series of events that ended up with Donald Trump being elected U.S. president.

 

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Bath-built destroyer breaks down, towed out of Panama CanalBath-built destroyer breaks down, towed out of Panama Canal
  2. Hermon teacher remembered: ‘He helped a lot of kids’Hermon teacher remembered: ‘He helped a lot of kids’
  3. State police search for suspect in Smyrna hit-and-runState police search for suspect in Smyrna hit-and-run
  4. Residents, camp owners on Irving leased lots still waiting on development plans
  5. St. Clair: $40M in private funds ‘go away’ if monument abolishedSt. Clair: $40M in private funds ‘go away’ if monument abolished

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Nation