UMaine places nine players on All-CAA football teams

For the third time in four years, University of Maine linebacker Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga earned All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team honors. The senior was one of nine UMaine players to be chosen to the first, second or third team on Tuesday in a vote conducted among the league’s 12 coaches.
He was joined on the first team by senior defensive lineman Pat Ricard, who also was a first- team selection last season, and sophomore wide receiver Micah Wright, who was a second team pick a year ago.
Wright also was selected to the second team as a punt returner and third team choices included senior center Max Andrews from Holden, junior offensive tackle Jamil Demby, senior quarterback Dan Collins, junior cornerback Najee Goode, sophomore linebacker Sterling Sheffield and freshman kickoff returner Earnest Edwards.
James Madison’s Mike Houston was the coach of the year; JMU quarterback Bryan Schor was the Offensive Player of the Year and Villanova end Tanoh Kpassagnon was the Defensive Player of the Year. JMU wide receiver/returner Rashard Davis was the Special Teams Player of the Year, Towson running back Shane Simpson was the Offensive Rookie of the Year and New Hampshire cornerback Prince Smith Jr. was the Defensive Rookie of the Year.
The Chuck Boone Leadership Award went to UNH cornerback Casey DeAndrade.