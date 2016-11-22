Bath-built ‘stealth’ destroyer towed out of Panama Canal after breaking down

Crewed by 147 sailors, Zumwalt is the lead ship of a class of next-generation multimission destroyers designed to strengthen naval power.
Courtesy of U.S. Navy
Crewed by 147 sailors, Zumwalt is the lead ship of a class of next-generation multimission destroyers designed to strengthen naval power.
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Posted Nov. 22, 2016, at 11:32 a.m.
Last modified Nov. 22, 2016, at 11:58 a.m.

BATH, Maine — The Bath-built USS Zumwalt, the first-in-class “stealth” destroyer that left the Bath shipyard on Sept. 7, broke down Monday night while passing through the Panama Canal and was towed by tugs through the locks toward the Pacific Ocean.

The DDG 1000, the first of a class of three destroyers that cost an estimated $22 billion combined, “suffered an engineering casualty,” the Navy Times reported. The Zumwalt was towed through the locks to Rodman, a former U.S. military base.

The ship lost propulsion in its port shaft and salt water leaked into the Zumwalt’s two electrical motors that are driven by its gas turbines and in turn electrically power the ship’s systems, a defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.

The ship sustained minor cosmetic damage when it made contact with the lock walls, according to USNI News.

Story continues below advertisement.

In September, the Zumwalt stayed in Norfolk, Virginia for two extra weeks while a seawater leak in the propulsion motor drive oil auxiliary system for one of the ship’s shafts was repaired, Navaltoday.com reported.

Further leaks and engineering issues were encountered in Florida in October.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Council members denounce alleged pro-Trump attack as hate crime
  2. Exiles memorial ride ends in tragic fatal crash, sheriff saysExiles memorial ride ends in tragic fatal crash, sheriff says
  3. Lincoln man located after becoming lost while huntingLincoln man located after becoming lost while hunting
  4. Hermon teacher remembered: ‘He helped a lot of kids’Hermon teacher remembered: ‘He helped a lot of kids’
  5. Maine man accused of assaulting woman, throwing her phone on roofMaine man accused of assaulting woman, throwing her phone on roof

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Nation