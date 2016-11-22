Driver in fatal 2014 crash sentenced to 21 days for OUI

WISCASSET, Maine — A Waldoboro man found guilty by a jury last month of operating under the influence in a fatal crash two years ago but not guilty of causing the death of a Waldoboro bicyclist has been sentenced to 21 days in jail for the OUI conviction.

Jeffrey R. Moran, 29, also was sentenced to seven days in jail for displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate and seven days for operation of a defective vehicle. He will serve the seven-day sentences concurrently with the 21-day sentence.

Moran also received a $500 fine and a 150-day suspension of his driver’s license for the OUI.

Moran faced up to 10 years in prison if the jury had found him guilty of Class B felony elevated OUI in connection with the bicyclist’s death. Instead, he was sentenced for a Class D misdemeanor.

Moran was driving a 1999 GMC Yukon SUV on Feyler’s Corner Road in Waldoboro around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2014, when he struck and killed his friend, Jessie Hayden, of Waldoboro, who was riding a bicycle near the middle of the road.

During the trial, Sgt. Darren Foster of the Maine State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit, testified that his investigation determined that the primary cause of the crash was the bicyclist riding near the middle of the road.