State police search for suspect in Smyrna hit-and-run

SMYRNA, Maine — Maine State Police are searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash Monday evening on Interstate 95 that sent one woman to the hospital.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, Trooper Tim Saucier of the Maine State Police responded to a report of a crash on the northbound lane of Interstate 95 near Smyrna.

Karen Lewis, 38, of Houlton was traveling north in a 2007 Toyota Camry when she was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. The impact sent Lewis’ car off the road, where it struck several trees before coming to a stop.

The rear end of Lewis’ Camry was completely crushed by the force of the impact with the other vehicle. Lewis told Saucier the other vehicle slammed into her car and kept going.

Story continues below advertisement.

“It is unclear at this point why the operator of the second vehicle did not stop after the crash occurred,” Cpl. Chuck Michaud of Maine State Police Troop F in Houlton said. “The vehicle in question would have significant front-end damage and is believed to be a larger vehicle.”

No further description of the vehicle was available.

Lewis was brought to Houlton Regional Hospital by Houlton Ambulance with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. Lewis was wearing her seat belt at the time of the incident.

State police are asking for the public’s help in locating the other vehicle and operator involved in the crash. Information regarding the crash can be directed to Trooper Tim Saucier at 532-5400.